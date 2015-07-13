WIN YOUR WAY TO SPF 2017 IN VEGAS!

SPF is back and bigger than ever!

SUN. POOL. FUN.

CBS radio presents SPF Weekend Live from the Las Vegas Strip. We’re doubling down with not 1, but 2 nights of incredible music!

Friday, May 19th, starring Linkin Park – An exclusive “One More Light” album release party from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Saturday, May 20th, party by The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan under the stars with music superstars: DNCE, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Derulo, Niall Horan, and Post Malone.

Listen to LIVE 101.5 for your chance to board the LIVE Party Plane to Sin City!

You Could Win:

Roundtrip airfare for Two (2) to Las Vegas, NV, May 19 – 21, 2017

Two (2) night hotel stay at The Cosmopolitan

Two (2) tickets to Linkin Park album release party at The Chelsea

Two (2) tickets to party by the pool with DNCE, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Derulo, Niall Horan, and Post Malone

How to Win:

Listen to the Live 101.5 beginning on Monday, April 24th through Friday, April 28th for Keywords at 7AM, 12PM, and 5PM!

When given the cue, text the keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!