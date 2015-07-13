WIN VIP TICKETS TO WET ELECTRIC!

Relentless Beats presents Wet Electric 2017 on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Big Surf in Tempe, AZ.

And this weekend LIVE 101.5 is giving you a chance to win a 4-pack of VIP tickets!

The original creators of the waterpark music festival are returning to Arizona to kick off Summer with the largest event of the year! On April 29th, Wet Electric takes over Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe, Arizona and will produce the largest festival & pool party in the country. Experience the thrills of a waterpark along with the sights and sounds of an electronic music festival. Wet Electric features world renowned artists and DJ’s, the largest wavepool in the country, waterslides, luxury cabanas, bars and much more. Wet Electric is a truly unique experience as it combines music, waterslides and an unbelievable vibe. We are excited to announce that Wet Electric will have more artists, more water splashing and more beats!

You Could Win:

Four (4) VIP tickets to Wet Electric on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Big Surf

How to Win:

Listen to Live 101.5 beginning on Friday, April 21st through Sunday, April 23rd for Keywords every hour!

When given the cue, text the keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!