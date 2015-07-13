WIN TIX TO THE NCAA FINAL FOUR THX TO COCA-COLA!



LIVE 101.5 and Coca-Cola are hooking you up with VIP wristbands to the Coke Music Concert featuring The Chainsmokers and the NCAA Men’s Final Four Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium!

What is bigger than March Madness right now!? LIVE 101.5 is hooking it up with VIP Wristbands to the Coke Music Concert at Hance Park on Saturday, April 1st to see The Chainsmokers along with two tickets to the NCAA Men’s Final Four Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on Monday, April 3rd all courtesy of Coca-Cola!

WHAT CAN YOU WIN ON AIR?

Four (4) tickets to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Game on Monday, April 3, 2017.

Four (4) VIP wristbands to the Coke Music Concert on Saturday, April 1, 2017.

Four (4) Meet & Greets to The Chainsmokers at the Coke Music Concert on Saturday, April 1, 2017.

HOW TO WIN ON-AIR:

Listen each weekday to LIVE 101.5 beginning Monday, March 27 th at approximately 7 am, 9 am, 2 pm, and 4 pm for the keyword to text

at approximately 7 am, 9 am, 2 pm, and 4 pm for the keyword to text TEXT “COKE” to 21015! (You will receive a confirmatory text. Message and data rates may apply)

Stay tuned! You never know when we will call a lucky listener to win tickets and qualify for the Grand Prize

Can’t text? No biggie. Enter the short code “21015” AND the keyword below.

WHAT CAN YOU WIN WHEN YOU COME BY ONE OF OUR CIRCLE K STOPS?

Two (2) VIP Wristband to the Coke Music Concert at Margaret T. Hance Park on Saturday, April 1, 2017

Two (2) tickets to the NCAA Final Four Championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 3, 2017 (drawn internally at the conclusion of all the van stops)

HOW TO WIN AT CIRCLE K:

Register to win on-site w/ Aneesh from The Morning Mess! Locations below…

Friday, March 24th: Circle K – 3950 E. Baseline Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85042 (12p-1p)

Friday, March 24th: Circle K – 3508 W. Baseline Rd., Laveen, AZ 85339 (2p-3p)

Monday, March 27th: Circle K – 4930 N. 91 st Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85037 (12p-1p)

Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85037 (12p-1p) Monday, March 27th: Circle K – 4402 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85018 (2:30p-3:30p)

Tuesday, March 28th: Circle K – 4849 N. 83 rd Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85033 (12p-1p)

Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85033 (12p-1p) Tuesday, March 28th: Circle K – 6972 N. 83 rd Ave., Glendale, AZ 85303 (2p-3p)

Ave., Glendale, AZ 85303 (2p-3p) Wednesday, March 29th: Circle K – 5146 E. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85008 (12p-1p)

Wednesday, March 29th: Circle K – 5240 S. Rural Rd., Tempe, AZ 85283 (2p-3p)

Friday, March 31st: Circle K – 9476 W. Olive Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345 (12p-1p)

Friday, March 31st: Circle K – 8277 W. Olive Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345 (2p-3p)

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. CLICK HERE for Official On-Air Contest Rules.

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. CLICK HERE for Official On-Site Contest Rules.

Coke Music is brought to you by: