Win Tickets to Weekend Jetaway featuring Afrojack!

It’s back! The 6th Annual Weekend Jetaway at the W Hotel will take place on November 3, 2017 and LIVE 101.5 wants to see you there! Don’t miss a performance from Afrojack, culinary tastings, games and more, with all proceeds benefitting The Challenge Foundation! The flashy and fun event will start at 7:30PM with live entertainment, creative cocktails, and entry into a casino-style dice game with tons of luxury prizes for several lucky winners, including the Grand Prize: an all-inclusive first-class trip on a private jet for four to Las Vegas!!

Afrojack takes the stage at 10PM and the transformation begins, all of a sudden the W Wet Deck is an open-air dance club until 2AM! Feel good about the awesome night ahead because you’re helping change lives! The Challenge Foundation is a local non-profit that helps underprivileged students break the cycle of poverty through tuition scholarships, individualized support and more.

Get all the information about Weekend Jetaway 2017, CLICK HERE

