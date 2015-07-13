WIN TICKETS TO SEE SNOOP DOGG

Food, rides, exhibits, and more! The Arizona State Fair is back in town October 6th through the 29th.

And this year’s performances include Snoop Dogg. Want to see him live at the Arizona State Fair?

Live 101.5 is giving you a chance to win your tickets!

How can you win?

Just enter below from Live 101.5!

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?

Two entry tickets and two concert tickets to see Snoop Dogg at the Arizona State Fair on Saturday, October 21, 2017

You can buy tickets here too!

Snoop Dogg