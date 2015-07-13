

WIN TICKETS TO SEE LUIS FONSI

Puerto Rican singer, songwriter and actor, Luis Fonsi is coming to the Valley and Live 101.5 is giving you a chance to see him when he takes the stage at Comerica Theatre!

And Live 101.5 is giving you two chances to win!

How can you win?

#1 – Listen all week

Listen to Live 101.5 this week, June 26, 2017 through June 30, 2017, for Keywords at 4PM!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below

YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) tickets to see Luis Fonsi at Comerica Theatre on September 9, 2017.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

#2 – Just enter below

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?