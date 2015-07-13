WIN TICKETS TO SEE LORDE

Lorde is kicking off her world tour this summer and coming to Arizona in 2018.

Listen to Live 101.5 all week to win your tickets to see her at Gila River Arena on March 16, 2018!

How can you win?

Listen to Live 101.5 this week, June 26, 2017 through June 30, 2017, for Keywords at 1PM!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below

YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) tickets to see Lorde at Gila River Arean on March 16, 2017.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!