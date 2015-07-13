WIN TICKETS TO SEE LINKIN PARK!

Linkin Park have announced their One More Light World Tour! Produced by Live Nation, the One More Light World Tour with special guest, Machine Gun Kelly, kicks off in July and stops in Phoenix on August 30th at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The One More Light World Tour set list will combine the biggest hits of Linkin Park’s expansive career, as well as material from the new album, (One More Light, out May 19) with all the intense high energy and passion the band is known for.

Live 101.5 is giving you a chance to win tickets!

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 Monday, May 8, 2017 through May 12, 2017, for Keywords at 8AM, 1PM, and 6PM!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below

YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) tickets to see Linkin Park at Talking Stick Resort Arena on August 30, 2017.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!