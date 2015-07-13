WIN TICKETS TO SEE JABBAWOCKEEZ IN VEGAS

Jabbawockeez mesmerizes and entertains with its dynamic mix of awe-inspiring choreography, pulse-pounding music, and stunning special effects in their new show at MGM Grand Las Vegas. This high tech production will bring the audience up close and personal as never before with their signature white masks and intricate dance moves that have positioned the group as the world’s most influential dance crew. Voted “Best Family Show” and “Best All Ages Show” for three years in a row, Jabbawockeez at MGM Grand is laugh out loud cutting edge entertainment at its best.

LIVE 101.5 is giving you a chance to win tickets to see them in Las Vegas!

