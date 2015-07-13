WIN TICKETS TO SEE HARRY STYLES

Harry Styles Live On Tour is coming to Phoenix, AZ on October 14, 2017 in support of this new self-titled debut album. The 10-track album features the lead single “Sign of the Times,” which topped the charts in over 84 countries upon release day.

Styles began to showcase the live show with his debut performance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, where he premiered the exclusive album track “Ever Since New York” and the single “Sign of the Times,” with an additional stunning performance of the single on BBC talk show The Graham Norton Show.

Register for your chance to win your tickets to see him from Live 101.5.

How can you win?

Just enter below.

*Remember to enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?