WIN TICKETS TO SEE FOREVER IN YOUR MIND

Food, rides, exhibits, and more! The Arizona State Fair is back in town October 6th through the 29th.

And this year’s performances include Forever in Your Mind. Want to see them live at the Arizona State Fair?

Live 101.5 is giving you a chance to win your tickets!

How can you win?

Just enter below from Live 101.5!

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?

Two entry tickets and two concert tickets to see Forever in Your Mind at the Arizona State Fair on Sunday, October 22, 2017

You can buy tickets here too!

Forever in Your Mind