LIVE 101.5 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO PJ MASKS!

PJ Masks is a show about super-heroism. Only difference is these superheroes are kids! By day, 6 year olds Connor, Amaya and Greg go to school like everyone else. But when something goes awry in the city, these special kids, filled with curiosity and a sense of justice get ready for their mission – but they have to wait until night fall when the city is asleep and they can go un- detected. As night falls and they put on their pajamas, they magically transform into superheroes – Catboy, Owlette and Gekko and become the PJ Masks!

Together these three can tackle any situation and embark on action packed adventures, solving mysteries and mayhem across the city. Catch all the action at Comerica Theatre on November 24, 2017 from your buddies over here at LIVE 101.5!

To get all the information about PJ Masks CLICK HERE!

ENTER TO WIN below from LIVE 101.5!