LIVE 101.5 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO PEPPA PIG LIVE SURPRISE!

Surprise! Peppa Pig is hitting the road for her all new theatrical tour, Peppa Pig’s Surprise! She will be performing at Comerica Theatre on Wednesday December 6, 2017. This brand new production features Peppa, George, and all their friends in an all-singing, all-dancing adventure full of songs, games and surprises!

This will be an amazing show and your friends over here at 94.5 KOOL-FM want to send you there!

Download your own Peppa Pig activities here. Get all the information about Peppa Pig Live, CLICK HERE!

ENTER TO WIN below from LIVE 101.5!