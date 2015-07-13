LIVE 101.5 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO GOLDRUSH MUSIC FESTIVAL!

Giddy up, y’all! It’s almost time for the first ever Goldrush Music Festival! This festival will be held at Rawhide Western Town in Chandler, and will be utilizing all the town has to offer. There will be panning for gold, a shooting gallery, awesome food and merch vendors, and of course, 4 stages featuring over 50 of the hottest names in EDM and hip-hop, such as Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, Marshmello, RL Grime, and many, many more! Keep it on LIVE 101.5 for your chance to win VIP 2-day passes to this hot new festival.

Get all the information about Goldrush, CLICK HERE!

ENTER TO WIN below from LIVE 101.5! Keep it on LIVE 101.5 for more chances to win!