LIVE 101.5 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO DEMI LOVATO!

We’re definitely not sorry about this one! Grammy®-nominated, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato just announced her North American tour, with special guest multi-platinum, hip-hop icon DJ Khaled! The tour is stopping in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Sunday, March 4 th , and your friends here at Live 101.5 want to send you to the show!

Get all the information about Demi’s upcoming tour, CLICK HERE!

ENTER TO WIN below from LIVE 101.5! Keep it on Live 101.5 for more chances to win!