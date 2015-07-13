WIN TICKETS TO A NCAA MEN’S FINAL FOUR SEMI-FINAL GAME!

LIVE 101.5 is helping to hook up one of our own! The Valley of the Sun welcomes college basketball’s biggest fans! Thanks to Wendy’s YOU have the chance to go to a NCAA Men’s Final Four Semi-Finals game!

Now through March 28th, stop by your local Wendy’s and post a picture on Instagram with the hashtag #WinWithWendysEntry to be entered to win tickets to a NCAA Men’s Final Four Semi-Finals game!

How can you win?

Sign up for Instagram if you aren’t already a member (It is FREE to sign up! Make sure your profile must be set to public)

Post a picture with a Wendy’s sign

Plus use the hasthtag #WinWithWendysEntry

Tag @live1015phoenix

*Remember to post each day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?

Four (4) tickets to a NCAA Final Four Semi-Finals game at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017