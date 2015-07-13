Win Tickets To 13th Floor!

LIVE 101.5 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO THE 13TH FLOOR

Prepare to be terrified by Phoenix’s largest haunted house, the 13th Floor! In most buildings, the 13th Floor foes not exist, but during Halloween season, you’ll never want to leave the 13th Floor! One of the most horrifying haunted houses ever created, you and 4 friends will fight over who has to lead the pack and go in first, and choose from two epic walkthrough experiences “Ancient Evil” and “Zombie Land: Biohazard”

LIVE 101.5 wants to get you in the Halloween spirit, and scare the heck out of you and your friends!

Get all the information about 13th Floor CLICK HERE!

ENTER TO WIN below from LIVE 101.5! Keep it on Live 101.5 for more chances to win!