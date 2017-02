Chris Brown is getting the party started with THE PARTY TOUR featuring 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genesis, and Kap G.

The tour will be coming to The Valley on Monday, May 15th and making a stop at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

