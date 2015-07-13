WIN TICKETS FOR ED SHEERAN



Multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar Ed Sheeran has announced details for his North

American arena tour. On Saturday, August 5, 2017 he’ll return to Glendale, Arizona at Gila River Arena.

The tour celebrates Sheeran’s landmark third studio album, “÷.” The album – pronounced “divide” – includes the universal hit singles, “Shape of You” and “Castle On The Hill,” both of which made incredible chart entries after their simultaneous January release.

