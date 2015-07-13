WIN SPRING TRAINING TICKETS TO SEE THE D-BACKS



Millions come from all over the country for this annual Arizona tradition! Don’t miss your chance to catch a game under the warm Arizona sun during this year’s Spring Training season.

On Monday, March 27th the D-backs will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Salt River Fields.

Register for your chance to win tickets from Live 101.5.

How can you win?

Just enter below.

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?