WIN SPRING TRAINING TICKETS TO SEE THE D-BACKS

Millions come from all over the country for this annual Arizona tradition!  Don’t miss your chance to catch a game under the warm Arizona sun during this year’s Spring Training season.

On Monday, March 27th the D-backs will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Salt River Fields.

Register for your chance to win tickets from Live 101.5. 

How can you win?

  • Just enter below.

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win? 

  • Two (2) tickets to see the D-backs vs. the Dodgers at Salt River Fields on March 27, 2017.

