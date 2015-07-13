WIN MAROON 5 TICKETS

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 just announced their 2018 world tour! The tour is in conjunction with the release of their 6th studio album Red Pill Blues, which features hot names like SZA, Julia Michael, A$AP Rocky and more. The tour will stop in Phoenix on June 7th at Talking Stick Resort Arena, and your homies here at Live 101.5 want to hook you up with tickets to the show!

WHAT YOU CAN WIN



Two (2) tickets to Maroon 5 at Talking Stick Resort Arena on June 7, 2018

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 all weekend for your Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

for your chance to win! Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!