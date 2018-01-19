WIN A PARTY WITH THE MORNING MESS AND FLO RIDA!

Flor Rida is coming to the Valley and The Morning Mess wants to bring him to your party! Are you a big fan of The Morning Mess? How BIG!? Show us! We want to see the biggest fans of the show and hook them up! Winner will enjoy a party at their crib hosted by The Morning Mess and Flo Rida!

Check out the information below to see how you could win from Live 101.5.

How can you win?

Sign up for Instagram if you aren’t already a member

(It is FREE to sign up! Make sure your profile must be set to public )

(It is FREE to sign up! ) Post a picture or video showing us you are biggest fan of The Morning Mess

Plus use the hasthtag #ShowUsYourMessContest

We encourage creativity, so sky is the limit here.

*Remember to post each day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?

A private party for you and your friends with The Morning Mess and Flo Rida!