WIN A PARTY WITH THE MORNING MESS AND FLO RIDA!

Flor Rida is coming to the Valley and The Morning Mess wants to bring him to your party! Are you a big fan of The Morning Mess? How BIG!? Show us! We want to see the biggest fans of the show and hook them up! Winner will enjoy a party at their crib hosted by The Morning Mess and Flo Rida!
Check out the information below to see how you could win from Live 101.5.
How can you win?
- Sign up for Instagram if you aren’t already a member
(It is FREE to sign up! Make sure your profile must be set to public)
- Post a picture or video showing us you are biggest fan of The Morning Mess
- Plus use the hasthtag #ShowUsYourMessContest
We encourage creativity, so sky is the limit here.
*Remember to post each day for another chance to win!*
What can you win?
- A private party for you and your friends with The Morning Mess and Flo Rida!
