WIN A FLYAWAY TRIP TO VEGAS FOR EDC!
Experience the world of EDC.
Wander, explore, and unlock the energy of this magical place, and you will be rewarded with a truly beautiful experience.
Listen to Live 101.5 to win a trip to Vegas for EDC, thanks to our friends at Epic Records!
WHAT YOU COULD WIN:
- Two (2) tickets to EDC at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday, June 16 – 18, 2017
- Round-trip airfare
- Three (3) night hotel stay
HOW TO WIN:
- Listen to Live 101.5 weekdays beginning Monday, May 15, 2017 through Friday, May 26, 2017, for Keywords at 6AM, 8AM, 11AM, 3PM, and 5PM!
- When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!
- Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below
*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!
You must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.