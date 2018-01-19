WIN A FLYAWAY TRIP TO VEGAS FOR EDC!

Listen to Live 101.5 to win a trip to Vegas for EDC, thanks to our friends at Epic Records!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) tickets to EDC at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday, June 16 – 18, 2017

Round-trip airfare

Three (3) night hotel stay

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 weekdays beginning Monday, May 15, 2017 through Friday, May 26, 2017, for Keywords at 6AM, 8AM, 11AM, 3PM, and 5PM!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below

