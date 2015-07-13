WIN A FLYAWAY TRIP TO THE GRAMMYS

Live 101.5 is sending you to Los Angeles for the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards!

Listen all week for your chance to win a Flyaway Trip to California to celebrate the greatest achievements in music this year.  See live performances by Adele, John Legend and Bruno Mars.  Check out a special tribute to The Bee Gees with DNCE, and Demi Lovato.  And find out who will win Album of the Year!

The show will be at the Staples Center on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

Thanks to our friends at Interscope Records and Westwood One.

You Could Win:

  • Two (2) tickets to the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017
  • Two (2) night hotel stay
  • Roundtrip airfare for two (2)

How to Win:

  • Listen to LIVE 101.5 beginning Monday, January 30th through Friday, February 3rd for Keywords at 6AM, 8AM, 11AM, 3PM, and 5PM!
    • No Keywords after 12PM on Friday.
  • When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!
  • Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

