WIN A CHARLI XCX MAKE-UP KIT

charlixcx WIN A CHARLI XCX MAKE UP KIT

WIN A CHARLI XCX MAKE-UP KIT

Before The Afterparty, there was a girl called Charli.  She learned the truth about romance. She broke the rules and she loved it. She made the world fancy again.

And now she wants to make you look fancy too.

Live 101.5 is teaming up with Atlantic Records to get you hooked up with a Charli XCX Make-Up Kit.  Plus you’ll get to meet Charli XCX too!

Just register below.  If we call you, you’ll be invited to meet Charli XCX at a special location where you’ll also be entered to win a $200 shopping spree!

How can you win?

  • Listen to Jeana this week at Noon

Or

  • Just enter below from Live 101.5.

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win? 

  • One (1) Charli XCX Make-Up Kit
  • Two (2) Meet & Greet passes to meet Charli XCX

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

