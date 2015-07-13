WICKED BALL VIP TICKETS

It’s time to treat yourself! On October 28, 2017, don’t miss Scottsdale’s hottest Halloween party – Wicked Ball at Talking Stick Resort! This three-room carnival bash will feature EDM hot shots Adventure Club and The Him, an indoor/outdoor ultra lounge and the biggest costume contest in the Valley where you could win some cold, hard cash.

Live 101.5 is giving you a chance to win VIP tickets!

WHAT YOU CAN WIN



Two (2) VIP tickets to Wicked Ball on October 28, 2017

A one (1) night hotel stay at Talking Stick Resort

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 all weekend for your Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

for your chance to win! Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!