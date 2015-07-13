ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL FLYAWAY TEXT CONTEST

Live 101.5 is sending you to Miami, Florida for one of the hottest EDM music festivals in the world!
Listen all week for a chance to win a trip for two to the Ultra Music Festival March 24 – 26, 2017.
Thanks to our friends at Ultra Music.
CLICK HERE to find out more.
HOW TO WIN:
- Listen to Live 101.5 this weekend, March 3, 2017 through March 5, 2017, for Keywords every hour!
- When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!
- Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below
YOU COULD WIN:
- Round-trip airfare for two (2) from Phoenix, AZ to Miami, FL
- Two (2) night hotel accommodations
- Two (2) tickets to the Ultra Music Festival on Friday, March 24, 2017 through Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Bayfront Park
*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!
You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.