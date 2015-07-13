ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL FLYAWAY TEXT CONTEST

Live 101.5 is sending you to Miami, Florida for one of the hottest EDM music festivals in the world!

Listen all week for a chance to win a trip for two to the Ultra Music Festival March 24 – 26, 2017.

Thanks to our friends at Ultra Music.

CLICK HERE to find out more.

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 this weekend, March 3, 2017 through March 5, 2017, for Keywords every hour!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below

YOU COULD WIN:

Round-trip airfare for two (2) from Phoenix, AZ to Miami, FL

Two (2) night hotel accommodations

Two (2) tickets to the Ultra Music Festival on Friday, March 24, 2017 through Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Bayfront Park

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!