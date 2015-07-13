TIESTO AT RELEASE TEXT WEEKEND

Who’s ready for the last Release Pool Party of the season? Tiesto sure is!

Listen this weekend to win a cabana for you and 9 friends to see Tiesto DJ at the pool on Sunday, September 3!

WHAT YOU CAN WIN



One (1) cabana for you and nine (9) guests to the Release Pool Party featuring Tiesto at Talking Stick Resort!

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 all weekend, from August 25 until 27, for Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

for your chance to win! Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!