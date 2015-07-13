TIESTO AT RELEASE TEXT WEEKEND

Who’s ready for the last Release Pool Party of the season? Tiesto sure is!
Listen this weekend to win a cabana for you and 9 friends to see Tiesto DJ at the pool on Sunday, September 3!
WHAT YOU CAN WIN
- One (1) cabana for you and nine (9) guests to the Release Pool Party featuring Tiesto at Talking Stick Resort!
HOW TO WIN:
- Listen to Live 101.5 all weekend, from August 25 until 27, for Keywords!
- When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!
- Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.
*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!
You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.