TEXT TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE THE PARTY TOUR

WIN TICKETS TO SEE THE PARTY TOUR!
Chris Brown, 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, & Kap G are coming to Talking Stick Resort Arena for The Party Tour on May 15, 2017. This week LIVE 101.5 is giving you a chance to win your tickets. Just listen for the Keywords and Cue to Text!
You Could Win:
- Two (2) tickets to see THE PARTY TOUR on Monday, May 15, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena
How to Win:
- Listen to LIVE 101.5 weekdays beginning Tuesday, February 21st through Friday, March 3rd for Keywords at 9AM, 1PM, and 6PM
- When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!
- Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015” AND the keyword below.
*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!
You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.