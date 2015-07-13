TEXT TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE THE PARTY TOUR

WIN TICKETS TO SEE THE PARTY TOUR!

Chris Brown, 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, & Kap G are coming to Talking Stick Resort Arena for The Party Tour on May 15, 2017. This week LIVE 101.5 is giving you a chance to win your tickets. Just listen for the Keywords and Cue to Text!

You Could Win:

Two (2) tickets to see THE PARTY TOUR on Monday, May 15, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena

How to Win:

Listen to LIVE 101.5 weekdays beginning Tuesday, February 21st through Friday, March 3rd for Keywords at 9AM, 1PM, and 6PM

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!