TEXT TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE THE CHAINSMOKERS 2-3-17



It’s a Chaninsmokers Text Weekend

The Chainsmokers have become the hottest young American EDM DJ duo. Their live shows are becoming the most sought after in EDM. Their wild antics, hilarious personalities, and addicting productions have fans interacting with them non-stop and running to see them live every chance they get.

This weekend Live 101.5 is giving you a chance to win your tickets to see their upcoming show at Gila River Arena on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

You Could Win:

Two tickets to see The Chainsmokers at Gila River Arena on Tuesday, May 9, 2017

How to Win:

Listen to LIVE 101.5 beginning at 6pm on Friday, February 3rd through Sunday, February 5th for Keywords every hour!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!