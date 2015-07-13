TEXT TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE JAY-Z

Jay-Z is coming to Talking Stick Resort Arena for the 4:44 Tour.

Listen to Live 101.5 all week for a chance to win a pair of tickets!

WHAT YOU CAN WIN



Two (2) tickets to see Jay-Z at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Friday, November 3, 2017.

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 all week, from August 7th until Friday, August 11th for Keywords at 7am!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!