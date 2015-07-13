TEXT TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE JAY-Z

Jay-Z is coming to Talking Stick Resort Arena for the 4:44 Tour.
Listen to Live 101.5 all week for a chance to win a pair of tickets!
WHAT YOU CAN WIN
- Two (2) tickets to see Jay-Z at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Friday, November 3, 2017.
HOW TO WIN:
- Listen to Live 101.5 all week, from August 7th until Friday, August 11th for Keywords at 7am!
- When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!
- Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.
*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!
You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.