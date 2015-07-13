Taco Fest Online Contest



The 8th Annual Taco Festival is taking place this October this 14-15 at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale! Over 500,000 tacos are served at this 2-day festival, and it includes over 90% locally owned and operated businesses! Inside the event, you’ll find about 50 restaurants dishing out $2 tacos and bars and beverage stations serving margaritas, beer, water, and soda. Plus, this year, no more waiting in line for tokens – just double tap your wristband to purchase food and drinks!

The squad over here at Live 101.5 wants to hook you up with VIP tickets to this stacked festival!

How can you win?

Just enter below!

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?