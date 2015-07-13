SNOOP DOGG WINNING WEEKEND

Want to drop it like it’s hot with Snoop Dogg? Listen to LIVE 101.5 all weekend for a chance to win tickets to see him at the Arizona State Fair in October!

WHAT YOU CAN WIN



Two (2) tickets to see Snoop Dogg on October 21, 2017

Two (2) tickets for entrance to the fair

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 all weekend, from now until October 1, for your Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

for your chance to win! Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!