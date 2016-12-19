COMMERCIAL FREE CHRISTMAS MUSIC CLICK HERE! Or tune into 107.9 HD-2

Katy Perry (Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Katy Perry Trolls Orlando Bloom For THIS Photo

I always enjoy catching celebs comment/like/post on social networks in real time. While Orlando Bloom was celebrating his Lord of the Rings theater premier (which happened 15 years ago) his girlfriend Katy Perry took the […]

10 hours ago

Chris Brown- One Hell of a Nite Tour- Phoenix (photo by Randall Tyree) (7)

Chris Brown Posts & Deletes His Online Rampage [NSFW]

I’m not even sure where this stemmed from, but I hope Chris Brown feels better. Now he has since deleted such posts. I hope this doesn’t damage his relationship with his fans. From the desk […]

12/19/2016

12-17-16-courtesy-chevrolet-with-natasha-castles-82

Courtesy Chevrolet with Natasha Castles!! 12-17-16

Natasha Castles and the LIVE 101.5 Entourage headed out to Courtesy Chevrolet this afternoon! We had the opportunity to check out all of the awesome vehicles they have on display at amazing prices too! Stop by […]

101.5–12/17/2016

Pitbull at Talking Stick Arena by Bily Foster (153)

Pittbul Get’s Paid $1 Million by the State of Florida

According to TMZ Pitbull reveals he signed a contract with the state of Florida, paying him paid him lots of money to be its ambassador

12/16/2016

(Getty Images)

Katy Perry Sparks Engagement Rumors With THIS Ring

This is one rumor I definitely hope is true!

11/30/2016

(Christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty Images)

[VIDEO] Justin Bieber Punches Fan

Looks like the Biebs has been taking pointers from Floyd Mayweather

11/22/2016

10-29-16-courtesy-chevrolet-with-natasha-castles-119

Courtesy Chevrolet with Natasha Castles!! 10-29-16

Natasha Castles and the LIVE 101.5 Entourage headed out to Courtesy Chevrolet this afternoon right on the corner of 12st and Camelback! We had a blast with everyone who stopped by our tent to Trick […]

101.5–10/29/2016

Lady Gaga / Team GTGT Images

Lady Gaga and Dad Get Matching ‘Joanne’ Tattoos

Lady gaga and her father commemorated the release of Joanne’s namesake album with matching tattoos of her aunt’s actual signature.

10/25/2016

10-22-16-courtesy-chevrolet-with-natasha-castles-60

Courtesy Chevrolet with Natasha Castles!! 10-22-16

Natasha Castles and the LIVE 101.5 Entourage headed out this time to Courtesy Chevrolet right on the corner of 12st. and Camelback to check out the awesome deals this dealership has to offer!!

101.5–10/22/2016

(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Time Inc)

FLOTUS: Michelle Obama Visits The Valley

Obama will speak at the Phoenix Convention Center from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday.

10/20/2016

