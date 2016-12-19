Natasha Castles
Katy Perry Trolls Orlando Bloom For THIS Photo
I always enjoy catching celebs comment/like/post on social networks in real time. While Orlando Bloom was celebrating his Lord of the Rings theater premier (which happened 15 years ago) his girlfriend Katy Perry took the […]
Chris Brown Posts & Deletes His Online Rampage [NSFW]
I’m not even sure where this stemmed from, but I hope Chris Brown feels better. Now he has since deleted such posts. I hope this doesn’t damage his relationship with his fans. From the desk […]
Courtesy Chevrolet with Natasha Castles!! 12-17-16
Natasha Castles and the LIVE 101.5 Entourage headed out to Courtesy Chevrolet this afternoon! We had the opportunity to check out all of the awesome vehicles they have on display at amazing prices too! Stop by […]
Pittbul Get’s Paid $1 Million by the State of Florida
According to TMZ Pitbull reveals he signed a contract with the state of Florida, paying him paid him lots of money to be its ambassador
Katy Perry Sparks Engagement Rumors With THIS Ring
This is one rumor I definitely hope is true!
[VIDEO] Justin Bieber Punches Fan
Looks like the Biebs has been taking pointers from Floyd Mayweather
Courtesy Chevrolet with Natasha Castles!! 10-29-16
Natasha Castles and the LIVE 101.5 Entourage headed out to Courtesy Chevrolet this afternoon right on the corner of 12st and Camelback! We had a blast with everyone who stopped by our tent to Trick […]
Lady Gaga and Dad Get Matching ‘Joanne’ Tattoos
Lady gaga and her father commemorated the release of Joanne’s namesake album with matching tattoos of her aunt’s actual signature.
Courtesy Chevrolet with Natasha Castles!! 10-22-16
Natasha Castles and the LIVE 101.5 Entourage headed out this time to Courtesy Chevrolet right on the corner of 12st. and Camelback to check out the awesome deals this dealership has to offer!!
FLOTUS: Michelle Obama Visits The Valley
Obama will speak at the Phoenix Convention Center from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday.