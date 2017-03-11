SHAWN MENDES TEXT CONTEST

Shawn Mendes is coming to Arizona this week, and we want to send you to the show!

Listen and text Live 101.5 all week to win your tickets to see him at Gila River Arena on July 15!

How can you win?

Listen to Live 101.5 this week, July 10 through July 14, and keep track of those Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

for your chance to win! Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) tickets to see Shawn Mendes at Gila River Arena on Saturday, July 15, 2017.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!