SEE SHAWN MENDES IN NEW YORK

WIN A TRIP TO NEW YORK TO SEE SHAWN MENDES!

Did you miss Shawn Mendes when he came to town this weekend?

Listen to Live 101.5 all week for your chance to see him in New York, thanks to our friends at Island Records!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) tickets to see Shawn Mendes at Barclays Center in New York on Wednesday, August 16, 2017

One (1) night hotel stay

Two (2) roundtrip airfare flights

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 all week, from July 17th until July 21st, for Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

for your chance to win! Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!