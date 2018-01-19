SEE MARIAH CAREY IN VEGAS!

Since her first single, 1990’s “Vision of Love,” Mariah Carey has released multiple award-winning albums, performed countless world tours, and won five Grammy Awards. She has also been praised as a gifted songwriter and record producer. And this is your chance to see her live in Las Vegas.

Listen to The Morning Mess for your chance to win.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) tickets to see Mariah Carey at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

Two (2) night hotel stay at a Caesars Entertainment Property in Las Vegas

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 weekdays beginning Monday, May 15, 2017 through Friday, June 9, 2017, for Keywords at 9AM!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!