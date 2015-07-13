Sabrina Carpenter Face 2 Face!

LIVE 101.5 is giving one lucky winner a chance to go Face 2 Face with Sabrina Carpenter! Don’t miss the opportunity to have your own 5-Minute Skype session with Sabrina!
Here is what you need to do to qualify:
- Entrants will need to open a valid Instagram account if they do not already have one (it is free to join)
- Make sure your account is set to public
- Like or comment on the original Sabrina Carpenter post from @live1015phoenix during the entry period
- Limit one (1) entry per eligible person (18 years and over) during the entry period
All entries will be entered to win with a comment or like on LIVE 101.5’s Face 2 Face post on Instagram.
Any user that likes or comments on LIVE 101.5’s Face 2 Face post will be automatically entered to win the 5-Minute Skype session with Sabrina Carpenter courtesy of Hollywood Records! The winner will be selected at random on Friday, October 27th.
Good luck!
For official rules, click here.