Sabrina Carpenter Face 2 Face!

LIVE 101.5 is giving one lucky winner a chance to go Face 2 Face with Sabrina Carpenter! Don’t miss the opportunity to have your own 5-Minute Skype session with Sabrina!

Here is what you need to do to qualify:

Entrants will need to open a valid Instagram account if they do not already have one (it is free to join)

Make sure your account is set to public

Like or comment on the original Sabrina Carpenter post from @live1015phoenix during the entry period

Limit one (1) entry per eligible person (18 years and over) during the entry period

All entries will be entered to win with a comment or like on LIVE 101.5’s Face 2 Face post on Instagram.

Any user that likes or comments on LIVE 101.5’s Face 2 Face post will be automatically entered to win the 5-Minute Skype session with Sabrina Carpenter courtesy of Hollywood Records! The winner will be selected at random on Friday, October 27th.

Good luck!

For official rules, click here.