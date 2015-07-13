REMEMBERING CHESTER!

LIVE 101.5 and The Morning Mess have teamed up with our friends at Talking Stick Resort Arena to recognize Chester Bennington of Linkin Park on the night they were set to perform in Phoenix for the One More Light Tour. His passing has effected so many of his friends and fans all over the world, but his spirit will forever live on. He left us far too soon, so we want to recognize this day in memory of Chester.

We will be holding a candlelight vigil at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Wednesday, August 30th at 7p in honor of Chester. We want to invite everyone to come out and join us as we pay respect to Chester and his family.

We will be handing out candles for a moment of silence, a DJ playing Linkin Park music, a signing wall dedicated to Chester, a Suicide Prevention Team on-site and much more.

CHESTER VIGIL AT TALKING STICK RESORT ARENA:

Talking Stick Resort

Talking Stick Resort Arena is home to the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Arizona Rattlers.