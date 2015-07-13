Pot of Gold Text Weekend 1-27

WIN TICKETS TO POT OF GOLD

This weekend Live 101.5 is giving you a chance to win your tickets to Pot of Gold at Rawhide. Head to the East Stage on Friday to see G-Eazy, and Saturday to see Flogging Molly. Or head to the West Stage to see Sublime with Rome on Friday, and Death Cab for Cutie on Saturday. And don’t miss many more performances all St. Patrick’s Day weekend long!

This weekend we’re also giving you a chance to win Meet & Greet passes for G-Eazy!

You Could Win:

Two (2) tickets for Pot of Gold at Rawhide on Friday, March 17th and Saturday, March 18th.

Two (2) Meet & Greet passes to meet G-Eazy!

How to Win:

Listen to LIVE 101.5 beginning at 6PM Friday, January 27th through Sunday, January 29th for Keywords every hour!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!