PLAYSTATION FIESTA BOWL TEXT GIVEAWAY



The Playstation Fiesta Bowl is a timeless Arizona sports tradition, and this year’s Semifinal matchup promises to be bigger and better than ever! You won’t want to miss this hard-hitting duel in the desert featuring the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers at 5:00 PM on Saturday, December 31st, 2016 at University of Phoenix Stadium.

You Could Win:

Two (2) tickets to the Playstation Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at University of Phoenix Stadium

Two (2) tickets to the Playstation Fiesta Bowl Pre-Game Party

One (1) parking pass.

How to Win:

Listen to LIVE 101.5 beginning at 1PM on Monday, December 19th through Wednesday, December 28th for Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!