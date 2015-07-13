PITBULL FRONT ROW TEXT CONTEST

Live 101.5 is putting you in the Front Row of the Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias concert!

Listen for your keywords on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. And be ready to go, because we might be calling you the day of the show!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two FRONT ROW tickets to see Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Wednesday, June 14, 2017

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (June 12 – 14) for Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!