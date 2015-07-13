PHOENIX LIGHTS TEXT WEEKEND

TEXT TO WIN TICKETS TO PHOENIX LIGHTS

Arizona’s best dance music festival returns to Margaret T Hance Park, and this weekend Live 101.5 is sending you there!

Listen for Keywords every hour for a chance to win a “Sighting Pack” to experience Phoenix Lights like a VIP.

CLICK HERE to find out more.

You Could Win:

  • Four (4) tickets to the Phoenix Lights Festival at the Margaret T. Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9, 2017.
  • A VIP cocktail table for you and your guests
  • Express entry to the event
  • One (1) spirit
  • Dedicated, hostess, server and cocktail staff

How to Win:

  • Listen to LIVE 101.5 beginning Friday, February 17th through Monday, February 20th for Keywords every hour!
  • When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!
  • Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

