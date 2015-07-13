Nominate a LIVE 101.5 Student Of The Week presented by Grand Canyon University!
Do you know a student that deserves to be LIVE 101.5’s Student of the Week presented by Grand Canyon University? Have they inspired others to do their best? Maybe they are active in class as well as extracurricular activities. What makes them stand out among the rest?
Tell us (in 250 words or less) why your student should be LIVE 101.5’s Student of the Week! In coordination with Grand Canyon University, we’ll select a qualifier each week.
Nominees must meet these qualifications:
- Must be a student currently enrolled in 12th grade (high school seniors) for the 2016-2017 school year
- Maricopa County Public, Private or Charter School (age 16+) or comparable home schooling program
- Must have an unweighted GPA of 3.0 or above
- See Official Rules for additional required qualifications
At the end of the contest, all qualifiers will join us at Grand Canyon University for the LIVE 101.5 Student Of The Week Awards Ceremony. We’ll select one of our qualifiers to receive a full tuition scholarship from Grand Canyon University!
ENTER YOUR NOMINATION BELOW!
Student Of The Week is brought to you by:
Since 1949, GCU has been helping students find their purpose and achieve their potential through landing the career of their dreams, advancing their current career or changing careers.
We now have more than 190 academic programs across nine distinct colleges.
We invite you to watch our video and learn more about Grand Canyon University and our rich history!