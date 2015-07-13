Nominate a LIVE 101.5 Student Of The Week presented by Grand Canyon University!

Do you know a student that deserves to be LIVE 101.5’s Student of the Week presented by Grand Canyon University? Have they inspired others to do their best? Maybe they are active in class as well as extracurricular activities. What makes them stand out among the rest?

Tell us (in 250 words or less) why your student should be LIVE 101.5’s Student of the Week! In coordination with Grand Canyon University, we’ll select a qualifier each week.

Nominees must meet these qualifications:

Must be a student currently enrolled in 12th grade (high school seniors) for the 2016-2017 school year

Maricopa County Public, Private or Charter School (age 16+) or comparable home schooling program

Must have an unweighted GPA of 3.0 or above

See Official Rules for additional required qualifications

At the end of the contest, all qualifiers will join us at Grand Canyon University for the LIVE 101.5 Student Of The Week Awards Ceremony. We’ll select one of our qualifiers to receive a full tuition scholarship from Grand Canyon University!

ENTER YOUR NOMINATION BELOW!

Student Of The Week is brought to you by: