NOCTURNAL TEXT CONTEST

Creatures of the Night… a new weekend awaits! Nocturnal Wonderland will return to Glen Helen Regional Park in California on September 15th & 16th for 3 nights of camping & 2 days of music!
Listen to Live 101.5 all week a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets!
WHAT YOU CAN WIN
- Four (4) tickets to Nocturnal Wonderland at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, CA on September 15-16, 2017.
HOW TO WIN:
- Listen to Live 101.5 all week, from July 31st until Friday, August 4th, for Keywords at 9am, 1pm, and 6pm!
- When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!
- Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.
*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!
You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.