NIALL HORAN TEXT TO WIN

Want to see Niall Horan at Comerica Theatre?  The Morning Mess has your keywords all week.

Listen to Live 101.5 all week for a chance to win tickets!

WHAT YOU CAN WIN

  • Two (2) tickets to see Niall Horan at Comerica Theatre on Monday, November 20, 2017.

HOW TO WIN:

  • Listen to Live 101.5 all week, from July 31st until Friday, August 4th, for Keywords at 7am!
  • When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!
  • Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

 

