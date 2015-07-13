NIALL HORAN TEXT TO WIN

Want to see Niall Horan at Comerica Theatre? The Morning Mess has your keywords all week.
Listen to Live 101.5 all week for a chance to win tickets!
WHAT YOU CAN WIN
- Two (2) tickets to see Niall Horan at Comerica Theatre on Monday, November 20, 2017.
HOW TO WIN:
- Listen to Live 101.5 all week, from July 31st until Friday, August 4th, for Keywords at 7am!
- When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!
- Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.
*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!
You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.