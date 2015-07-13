Niall Horan and Wet & Wild Weekend



Listen to Live 101.5 all weekend for your chance to win tickets to see Niall Horan at Comerica Theatre. And because it ain’t cooling down any time soon, we’ll throw in some passes for Wet & Wild too!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Four (4) tickets to see Niall Horan at Comerica Theatre on Monday, November 20, 2017

Four (4) tickets to Wet & Wild

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 all weekend, from July 21st until July 23rd, for Keywords every hour!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can't Text? No biggie! Enter the short code "21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!