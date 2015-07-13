MCDOWELL MOUNTAIN MUSIC FESTIVAL!

LIVE 101.5 is hooking you up with a pair of 3-day passes to the McDowell Mountain Music Festival at Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix March 3-5, 2017! You won’t want to miss this event featuring Flume, The Shins, Chromeo and more.

McDowell Mountain Music Festival exists to integrate and support the community, the arts and families throughout the state- and is actually a nonprofit event!

How can you win?

Just enter below from Live 101.5!

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?