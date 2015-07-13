MCDOWELL MOUNTAIN MUSIC FESTIVAL WEEKEND

This weekend Live 101.5 is giving you a chance to win tickets to the McDowell Mountain Music Festival!

The 14th annual celebration will feature FLUME, THE SHINS, CHROMEO, & GROUPLOVE as Headliners.

Listen for your keywords all weekend for a chance to win tickets.

You Could Win:

Two (2) tickets to the McDowell Mountain Music Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park on Friday, March 3 – 5, 2017.

How to Win:

Listen to LIVE 101.5 beginning Friday, February 24th through Sunday, February 26th for Keywords every hour!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!