MACKLEMORE TEXT CONTEST

Head “Downtown” to the Marquee Theatre this October to see Macklemore! Your homies at Live 101.5 are trying to hook you up with tickets!

WHAT YOU CAN WIN

  • Two (2) tickets to see Macklemore on October 14, 2017

HOW TO WIN:

  • Listen to Live 101.5 all week, from today until Friday, for your Keywords!
  • When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!
  • Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

